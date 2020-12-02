News / World

No evidence of widespread vote fraud, says Barr

US Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month's presidential election.
US Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month’s election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat.

The comments by Trump’s top law enforcement official came as the Republican president’s official and unofficial lawyers filed new long-shot legal motions to challenge his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr, who has been frequently accused by Democrats of politicizing law enforcement, said that prosecutors have not found evidence to back up Trump’s claims that the November 3 election had been marred by widespread fraud.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

The Trump campaign said the Justice Department did not investigate thoroughly enough.

Biden defeated Trump by 306 to 232 in the state-by-state Electoral College that chooses the president — the same margin that Trump declared a “landslide” when he won four years ago — and leads by more than 6.2 million ballots in the popular vote.

Trump’s fraud claims have been repeatedly rejected by state and federal officials, and he has had no significant success in dozens of court cases.

Nevertheless, Trump’s campaign launched a new effort in Wisconsin on Tuesday, asking the state’s top court to consider throwing out 221,000 absentee ballots that allegedly lacked information. Biden won the state by about 20,000 votes.

In a separate lawsuit, one of Trump’s former lawyers asked a federal judge to declare Trump the winner in that state. But one of the plaintiffs listed in that case said he was not aware he was involved.

“I had one conversation with a lawyer. I said that’s interesting, get back to me, and that was it,” said Derrick Van Orden, a military veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Congress, “I was added to the lawsuit without my knowledge.”

The lawyer who filed that suit, Sidney Powell, said there had been a miscommunication. “We will take appropriate action to clear that up,” she said.

Powell was removed from Trump’s legal team after floating a range of conspiracy theories to explain Trump’s loss.

While unsuccessful in court, Trump’s complaints appear to have yielded political benefit as polls show a large percentage of Republicans believe the election was not fair.

Court blocks Trump on work visas

A US federal judge on Tuesday blocked rule changes ordered by President Donald Trump making it harder for people to get skilled-worker visas.

The US Chamber of Commerce, the Bay Area Council and others had sued the Department of Homeland Security arguing the changes rushed the restrictions without a proper public review.

Skilled-worker H1-B visas are precious to Silicon Valley tech firms hungry for engineers and other highly trained talent.

US District Court Judge Jeffrey White granted a motion to set aside two rules by the departments of Labor and Homeland Security that would have compeled companies to pay H1-B workers more and trimmed qualifying job types.


Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
