More than 60,000 koalas impacted by devastating bushfire in Australia

Xinhua
  10:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
The animals impacted by Australia's "black summer" blazes included over 60,000 koalas, according to a report released on Monday.
The animals impacted by Australia's "black summer" blazes included over 60,000 koalas, according to a report released on Monday.

The report was commissioned by environmental group World Wide Fund for Nature Australia (WWF-Australia), recounting the devastating losses of habitats across the country.

Dermot O'Gorman, CEO of WWF-Australia, said the report shows that the fires are "one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history."

He added that the total number of affected animals can be estimated to nearly 3 billion, including mammals, birds and reptiles.

The 2019-2020 Australian bushfire season, colloquially known as "black summer," was a period of unusually intense bushfires in many parts of the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
