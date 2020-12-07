India's human space flight mission to be delayed due to COVID-19: media

India's first human space flight mission, Gaganyaan (sky craft), is likely to be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

India's first human space flight mission, Gaganyaan (sky craft), is likely to be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a local news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported Monday.

"That (Gaganyaan mission) will be delayed because of COVID," the news agency quoted Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairperson K Sivan as saying.

According to PTI, the pandemic has also delayed other missions that ISRO had planned for the year, including India's first solar mission, Aditya L1, which was scheduled for mid-2020.