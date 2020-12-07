Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 479,743, death toll reaches 6,874

Bangladesh reported 2,198 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 479,743 and death toll at 6,874.

Bangladesh reported 2,198 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 479,743 and death toll at 6,874, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,369 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 398,623 including 2,663 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 83.09 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.