India's COVID-19 tally reaches 9,677,203, Indonesia reports 5,754 newly-confirmed cases

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as India's tally reached 9,677,203 on Monday while Indonesia confirmed 5,754 new cases.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,677,203 as 32,981 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 140,573 as 391 more patients died since Sunday morning.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-affected places in the country. As many as 2,706 daily cases and 69 deaths were registered in the national capital.

There are 396,729 active cases in the country, while 9,139,901 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment, added the ministry's latest data.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,754 within one day to 581,550, with the death toll adding by 127 to 17,867, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 4,431 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 479,202.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Malaysia reported 1,600 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said, bringing the national total to 74,294.

Two new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 384.

Another 1,033 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 62,306, or 83.9 percent of all cases.

The number of COVID-19 infection in the Philippines rose to 441,399 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,574 new cases.

The DOH said 80 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 408,702. The death toll climbed to 8,572 after 18 more patients died from the viral disease, according to the DOH.

The government has drawn a list of sectors to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a virtual press conference on Monday.

Nearly 25 million Filipinos are on the list of the priority sectors in the government's immunization program, Roque said.

South Korea reported 615 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 38,161.

The daily caseload stayed above 600 for two straight days, rising in triple digits for 30 days since November 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 549. The total fatality rate stood at 1.44 percent.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan has increased to 1,902 after 27 patients lost their lives within the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported.

The ministry also confirmed 232 new cases during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 48,133 including 7,737 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 202 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals since early Sunday, according to the ministry.

Cambodia confirmed two more locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the capital, raising the total number of infected people in the first-ever community transmission to 32, said a Ministry of Health's statement.

Since January to date, the Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the statement said, adding that none have died and 306 have recovered.

Laos has detected two more confirmed COVID-19 cases, with its total number rising to 41, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

As of Monday, Laos has tested 82,178 suspected cases, with 41 cases tested positive and 26 patients have recovered.