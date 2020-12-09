News / World

Pandemic impact won't help fight warming: UN

AFP
  23:07 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
Earth remains on course to warm more than 3 degrees Celsius despite a dip in greenhouse gas emissions due to the coronavirus pandemic and pledges to curb pollution.
AFP
  23:07 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
Pandemic impact wont help fight warming: UN
AFP

In this file photo taken in 2018, a polar bear stands on a floating ice in Svalbard, Norway.

Earth remains on course to warm more than 3 degrees Celsius by the century’s end despite a dip in greenhouse gas emissions due to the coronavirus pandemic and pledges to curb pollution, the UN said yesterday.

In its annual assessment of emissions levels, the UN’s Environment Programme found 2020’s 7-percent fall in carbon pollution would have “negligible impact” on warming without a broad and rapid shift away from fossil fuels.

The Emissions Gap report analyzes the gulf between action required under the Paris climate deal and emissions cuts currently planned by countries.

It found that a “green recovery” from the pandemic, in which emerging net-zero pledges are accelerated could shave 25 percent off of emissions by 2030.

This would bring the world closer to levels required to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius, as stipulated under Paris.

With just over 1 degrees Celsius of warming since pre-industrial times, Earth is already experiencing stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires and superstorms rendered deadlier by rising seas.

“The year 2020 is on course to be one of the warmest on record, while wildfires, storms and droughts continue to wreak havoc,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

She said yesterday’s report showed that a green pandemic recovery “can take a huge slice out of greenhouse gas emissions and help slow climate change.”

UNEP said last year emissions must fall 7.6 percent annually through 2030 in order to keep the more ambitious Paris temperature goal of 1.5C in play. While 2020 is likely to see emissions fall broadly in line with that figure, it took an unprecedented slowdown in industry, travel and manufacturing to achieve.

Experts fear a rebound in carbon emissions is nearly inevitable in 2021. Last week the UN said countries planned to increase fossil fuel production 2 percent each year this decade. To limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, it said oil, gas and coal production instead must fall 6 percent annually.  

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     