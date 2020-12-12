US Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn 2020 presidential election results

The US Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit from Texas, which was filed to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in four battleground states.

The US Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit from Texas, which is supported by President Donald Trump in a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in four battleground states.

"The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution," the highest court wrote. "Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

"All other pending motions are dismissed as moot," the three-sentence order said.