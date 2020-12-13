News / World

Russia records 28,080 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  20:31 UTC+8, 2020-12-13       0
Russia has recorded 28,080 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 28,137 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Sunday.
The national tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,653,928, including 46,941 deaths and 2,106,235 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 6,425 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 692,210.

Over 82.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A large-scale vaccination program has been carried out for over a week in Moscow, and the rest of the country has made preparations for mass injections.

