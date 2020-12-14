News / World

Iran reports 7,501 new COVID-19 cases, 1,115,770 in total

Iran's Health Ministry reported 7,501 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,115,770.
The pandemic has so far claimed 52,447 lives in Iran, up by 251 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 1,322 were hospitalized, said Lari.

A total of 823,231 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,711 remain in intensive care units, Lari added.

According to the spokeswoman, 6,750,359 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 12 Iranian counties flagged with a red alert, while 288 counties remain in orange alert, and 148 others are at yellow level.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
