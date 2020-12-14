India's COVID-19 tally reaches 9.88 mln, Indonesia reports 5,489 new cases

Asia-Pacific countries kept reporting more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday as India announced 27,071 new infections, bringing the total to 9,884,100.

Asia-Pacific countries kept reporting more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday as India announced 27,071 new infections, bringing the total to 9,884,100, according to the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 143,355 with 336 new deaths since Sunday morning.

In Indonesia, the confirmed cases rose by 5,489 within one day to 623,309, with the death toll adding by 137 to 18,956, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 5,121 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 510,957.

Malaysia reported 1,371 new infections, the health ministry said, bringing the national total to 84,846.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press briefing that one of the new cases was imported and 1,370 were local transmissions.

Four new deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll at 419.

Another 1,204 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 70,597, or 83.2 percent of all cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,339 new confirmed infections, bringing the total number in the country to 450,733.

The DOH said 41 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 418,723. The death toll climbed to 8,757 after 24 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

South Korea reported 718 more cases as of midnight Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 43,484.

Of the new cases, 217 were Seoul residents and 220 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-six were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,930.

Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 587. The total fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent.

Afghanistan has confirmed 211 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients infected with the disease to 49,484 in the country, said a statement of the Public Health Ministry.

According to the statement, four patients died, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,975.

A total of 26 patients recovered over the period, bringing the number of recoveries to 38,410.