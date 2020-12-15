News / World

Electoral College confirms Biden White House victory

Joe Biden was confirmed as the next US president on Monday when the Electoral College formalized his victory over Donald Trump.
AFP

Georgia Democratic Electors cast their Electoral College votes at the Georgia State Capitol on December 14 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Joe Biden was confirmed as the next US president on Monday when the Electoral College formalized his victory over Donald Trump, all but closing the door on the incumbent's efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

With California's 55 electors voting for Biden, the nation's largest state pushed the Democrat over the threshold of 270 electoral votes to cement his victory.

The state's electors burst into applause when the presiding officer announced the tally of 55 votes for Biden.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
