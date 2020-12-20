News / World

Kidnapped Nigerian boys are reunited with parents

AP
  23:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-20       0
More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school were welcomed by the governor of Katsina State and Nigeria's president on Friday.
AP
  23:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-20       0
Kidnapped Nigerian boys are reunited with parents
Reuters

Muhammed Bello, a rescued student, is carried by his father as his relatives celebrate after he returned home in Kankara in Nigeria on Saturday. 

Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina State and Nigeria’s president on Friday.

Reunions with their parents began late in the day.

“Since this incident happened I have not been able to sleep, but now I can sleep,” said Salisu Kankara, a parent of one of the schoolboys who was released.

The relatively quick release of the more than 340 boys took place after a prompt response by the government, which appears to have learned from earlier mass school abductions, especially of the Chibok schoolgirls, that did not have such a happy result.

The students’ nightmare began on the night of December 11 when they were seized by men armed with AK-47s from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara village in Katsina State in northwestern Nigeria.

They were marched through a forest and forced to lie in the dirt amid gun battles between their captors and the troops pursuing them.

The boys described walking through the bush and different forests, stopping during the days and walking at night without shoes, stepping over thorns and stones.

Nigeria’s Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the abduction, saying they attacked the school because they believe western education is un-Islamic.

As the boys’ parents anxiously awaited any news, many in Nigeria and around the world were bracing for a long, drawn-out hostage situation. Many feared the boys would be forced to become child soldiers for Boko Haram.

But the kidnapping reached an unexpectedly satisfactory climax when Katsina Governor Aminu Bella Masari announced the release of 344 boys on Thursday night.

“I think we can say ... we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them,” he said.

Masari said no ransom was paid to secure the boys’ freedom. It’s not known if other concessions were made.

Masari said the government will work with the police to increase security at the Kankara school and other schools.

Only one policeman was working at the school when it was attacked, according to the students.

The schoolboys’ abduction was a chilling reminder of Boko Haram’s previous attacks on schools, especially the April 2014 mass kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls from a government boarding school in Chibok in northeastern Borno State. About 100 are still missing.

“The difference, we know in this case, is that the government moved faster,” said Bulama Bukarti, an analyst on sub-Saharan Africa at the Tony Blair Institute.

In Chibok, it took weeks of advocacy and outcry from Nigerians, celebrities and the international community before the government took action.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     