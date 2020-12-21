India temporarily suspends flights from Britain over new COVID-19 strain

The Indian government Monday decided to temporarily suspend flight services from Britain in the wake of the new strain of COVID-19 found there.

The Indian government Monday decided to temporarily suspend flight services from Britain in the wake of the new strain of COVID-19 found there.

The suspension will come into force on Wednesday and will remain in place until December 31.

"Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Government of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23:59 hours -local time)," information released by India's federal civil aviation ministry said.

"This suspension to start with effect from 23:59 hours (local time) 22nd December 2020. Consequently flights from India to UK shall stand temporarily suspended during above said period."

The ministry further said as a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from Britain in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23:59 hours -local time ) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned.

The Indian health minister earlier said the government was fully alert about the new strain of COVID-19 reported in Britain and "there was no need to panic".

On Monday morning, the federal health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 10,055,560 and the death toll has risen to 145,810.