News / World

UK reaches deal with France to allow trucks to cross border from Wednesday

Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Britain and France have reached a deal to reopen their border to haulers and some passengers from Wednesday, the British Department for Transport announced on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
UK reaches deal with France to allow trucks to cross border from Wednesday
AFP

An aerial view shows lines of freight lorries and heavy goods vehicles parked on the tarmac at Manston Airport near Ramsgate, south east England, on December 22, 2020.

Britain and France have reached a deal to reopen their border to haulers and some passengers from Wednesday, the British Department for Transport announced on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, rapid turnaround lateral flow tests, which can return results in around 30 minutes, on lorry drivers with the help of the military will be deployed as part of the measures to unblock cross-channel trade.

Britain's NHS Test and Trace teams will establish multiple testing sites in the southeastern region of Kent, where more than 2,800 lorries have been left trapped since the shutdown of the border.

The agreement with France will be reviewed on December 31, but could run until January 6, according to the British Department for Transport.

Under the deal, entry into France will only be granted to those traveling for urgent reasons, including haulers, French citizens, and British citizens with French residency.

The Department for Transport said the full details of the protocol, including what would happen to EU lorry drivers waiting in Kent who might test positive, would be published on Wednesday.

Rail, air and sea services will resume on Wednesday morning, with all those traveling from Britain into France required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous 72 hours.

France had closed its border with Britain amid fears of the spread of a new virus strain, with no lorries or ferry passengers able to sail from the port of Dover.

More than 50 countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced the new Tier Four restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to the new virus strain, which is said to be about 70 percent more transmissible.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     