Israel's numbers of COVID-19 cases reached 400,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 400,099 on Sunday with 2,084 new cases detected since Saturday afternoon, the state's Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The death toll of the virus in Israel increased to 3,222 with 19 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 561 to 604, out of 1,056 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 361,317 after 1,501 new recovered cases were added, while active cases stand at 35,560.

The data update was published just hours before a third full lockdown takes effect in Israel on Sunday at 17:00 local time.

The lockdown, aimed to curb the recent jump in morbidity, will include movement restrictions, business closures, reduced activity of workplaces, public transportation and education system, and gathering limitations.