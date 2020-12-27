News / World

Israel's numbers of COVID-19 cases reached 400,000

Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0
The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 400,099 on Sunday with 2,084 new cases detected since Saturday afternoon, the state's Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 400,099 on Sunday with 2,084 new cases detected since Saturday afternoon, the state's Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The death toll of the virus in Israel increased to 3,222 with 19 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 561 to 604, out of 1,056 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 361,317 after 1,501 new recovered cases were added, while active cases stand at 35,560.

The data update was published just hours before a third full lockdown takes effect in Israel on Sunday at 17:00 local time.

The lockdown, aimed to curb the recent jump in morbidity, will include movement restrictions, business closures, reduced activity of workplaces, public transportation and education system, and gathering limitations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     