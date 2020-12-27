India's daily COVID-19 caseload drops to six-month low

News / World

The number of daily new cases of COVID-19 hit a six-month low in India on Sunday, the federal health ministry said.
The daily COVID-19 caseload dropped to 18,732 on Sunday, which the ministry described as "a landmark".

"Daily new cases drop to 18,732," which was below 19,000 cases after six months, the health ministry said.

India's current number of active cases was 278,690 on Sunday.

"The country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India's present active caseload consists of just 2.74 percent of India's total positive cases," it noted.

The total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic is estimated at 9,761,538 in India, according to the statement.

"The gap between recovered cases and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 9.5 million and presently stands at 9,482,848," the ministry said.

On Sunday morning, the federal health ministry said the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 10,187,850 with 147,622 deaths.

Globally India is the second worst-hit country by COVID-19.

