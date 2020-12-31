News / World

UK gives 1st approval for AstraZeneca/Oxford jab

AFP
  00:28 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and Oxford University, with a mass rollout planned from January 4.
AFP
  00:28 UTC+8, 2020-12-31       0
UK gives 1st approval for AstraZeneca/Oxford jab
AFP

Vials with COVID-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes, with the logo of the University of Oxford and its partner British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and Oxford University, with a mass rollout planned from January 4.

The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions, and is therefore cheaper and easier to administer than the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs that require ultra-temperature storage.

The UK government said in a statement that it had “today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use.”

Britain will become the first country to roll out the jab on January 4, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, amid mounting concerns that another dangerous spike in infections could overwhelm the NHS.

“Brilliant to end 2020 with such a moment of hope,” tweeted Hancock.

The country is struggling with another surge in the virus, with a record 53,135 cases reported on Tuesday. More than 71,000 people testing positive for the disease have died so far, one of the worst tolls in the world.

The government has ordered 100 million doses, with 40 million doses scheduled to be available by the end of March.

The MHRA approved the vaccine after receiving an application on December 23.

On Sunday, AstraZeneca’s Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said the vaccine provides “100 percent protection” against severe COVID disease requiring hospitalization. He predicted trials would show his firm had achieved a vaccine efficacy equal to Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Earlier trials had shown varying outcomes in the AstraZeneca shot’s efficacy.

Initial large-scale trials in which volunteers in the UK and Brazil were given two full doses showed 62 percent effectiveness. For volunteers who received a half-dose first and then a full dose one month later, however, the vaccine was found to have 90 percent efficacy.

The values were averaged to give the 70 percent figure initially reported by the developers.

Despite criticism of the discrepancies in the results and a perceived lack of transparency by AstraZeneca, great hopes have been placed on the shot, originally based on a weakened version of a chimpanzee virus, because of its low cost.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine also enjoys a logistical advantage over the Pfizer/BioNTech alternative, as it can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions of between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for at least six months which is far from the minus 70 degrees Celsius needed for Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
AstraZeneca
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     