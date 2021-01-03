News / World

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji gets 'stronger, more coordinated,' says US zoo

Xinhua
  09:59 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0
Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is getting "stronger, more coordinated," according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo.
Xinhua
  09:59 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is getting "stronger, more coordinated," according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

The male cub is now able to climb up rockwork in the indoor habitat he shares with his mom, Mei Xiang, showed a video clip posted by the zoo on social media platforms earlier this week.

Xiao Qi Ji got some cuddles from Mei Xiang after fighting his way to the top of the rocks. They appeared to be having fun.

Xiao Qi Ji, which literally means "little miracle" in English, was born on August 21, 2020 to Mei Xiang and father Tian Tian, who's also living in the Washington DC zoo.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, a renowned US museum and research complex, recently extended its giant panda cooperative research agreement with the China Wildlife and Conservation Association.

Due to the pandemic, the US zoo is temporarily closed to the public.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     