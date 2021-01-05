Maldives records over 10,000 tourist arrivals in first three days of 2021

The Maldives received over 10,000 tourists in the first three days of 2021, local media citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported Tuesday.

The Maldives received over 10,000 tourists in the first three days of 2021, local media citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported Tuesday.

The official data showed that 2,500 tourists arrived on January 1, 4,160 arrived on January 2, and 4,195 arrived on January 3.

The tourists were mostly from Russia, Ukraine, India, Kazakhstan, and Britain.

Tourists from any country may acquire a 30-day visa on arrival as long as they present a negative result of COVID-19 tests taken 96 hours before departure.