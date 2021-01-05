News / World

Virus tones down Japan's annual tuna auction

AFP
  23:55 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0
Tokyo's annual New Year tuna auction ended on Tuesday without the usual jaw-dropping bidding war.
AFP
  23:55 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0
Virus tones down Japans annual tuna auction
AFP

A Japanese wholesaler walks along the lined-up frozen tuna ahead of the New Year’s auction at the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction ended on Tuesday without the usual jaw-dropping bidding war, with the country’s “Tuna King” holding back on gunning for the top fish, citing the coronavirus pandemic woes affecting the restaurant industry.

The most expensive fish of the day — a 208-kilogram bluefin caught off the northern Aomori region of Japan, known for its quality tuna — was bought by another bidder for 20.84 million yen (US$202,000).

That is just a fraction of the millions of dollars that sushi businessman and self-proclaimed “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura has paid in recent years to secure the bragging rights that come with buying the auction’s top tuna.

Last year, Kimura forked out US$1.8 million for a 276kg bluefin, and in 2019 he paid a record US$3.1 million for a 278kg fish.

But Kimura said he wanted to show restraint this year as the raging pandemic has caused so much suffering to restaurants and other businesses.

“I didn’t go for the highest bid this year because this is the time for self-control,” Kimura told journalists who gathered to see him after the pre-dawn auction at the Toyosu fish market. “I didn’t think it was appropriate to go all festive this time.”

Kimura usually uses his purchases to secure national news coverage for himself and his successful sushi chain.

The most expensive tuna this year was acquired jointly by a famous wholesaler named Yukitaka Yamaguchi and a major food business.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     