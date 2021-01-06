News / World

India plans mass online national cow science test

AFP
  23:31 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
India will hold a mass nationwide online "cow science" exam next month, in the latest push by the government to promote and protect the sacred animal, officials said on Wednesday.
AFP
  23:31 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0

India will hold a mass nationwide online “cow science” exam next month, in the latest push by the Hindu nationalist government to promote and protect the sacred animal, officials said on Wednesday.

The hour-long test on February 25, open to children and adults as well as foreigners, comprises 100 multiple-choice questions in Hindi, English and 12 regional languages.

The aim is to assess the public’s knowledge and “sensitize and educate” them, according to the RKA cow protection agency created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

“Certificates will be given to all. Successful meritorious candidates will be given prizes and certificates,” the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

“The cow is full of science and economics. People are not aware of the true economic and scientific value of the animal,” RKA chief Vallabhbhai Kathiria said.

Accompanying study material released by the RKA includes information on different breeds of cow as well as the theory that slaughtering animals causes earthquakes.

Many from India’s overwhelming Hindu majority consider cows sacred but under Modi’s rule the animal has increasingly become a political and sectarian flashpoint.

His government has made cows a top priority and invested millions of dollars in programs to protect the animal and research the uses for bovine dung and urine.

Cow-slaughter and eating beef has become illegal in many parts of the culturally diverse and officially secular country.

There have been a string of attacks by vigilante Hindu groups on Muslims and low-caste Hindus who have traditionally eaten beef and disposed of cow carcasses.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     