Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact with plane after take-off: transport ministry

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with one of its passenger planes shortly after take-off from the capital Jakarta, the country's transport ministry said Saturday.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati.

"It last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT)."

It was unclear how many passengers and crew were aboard the Boeing 737-500 and the budget airline said only it was investigating the incident.