3 US lawmakers infected during riot lockdown

Within about 24 hours, three House Democrats announced they had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting worry that last week's insurrection has turned into a super-spreader event.
Democrat Representative Brad Schneider

Within a span of about 24 hours, three House Democrats announced they had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol has also turned into a super-spreader event threatening the health of lawmakers and their staff.

Those who tested positive were among dozens of lawmakers who were whisked to a secure location when pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol one week ago. Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period.

It’s not certain where and when lawmakers caught the illness. But the Capitol’s attending physician notified all House lawmakers of possible virus exposure and urged them to be tested.

Dr Brian Moynihan said members who were in protective isolation last Wednesday “may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

The three Democratic lawmakers directed their anger toward some House Republicans who were also in the secure room and declined opportunities to wear masks, despite their role in blocking the spread of COVID-19.

Video surfaced of multiple Republican lawmakers refusing to wear a face mask even when one was offered.

“Today, I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers who put their own contempt and disregard for decency ahead of the health and safety of their colleagues and our staff,” Democrat Representative Brad Schneider said on Tuesday.

