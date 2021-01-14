News / World

Heavy snowfall lashes Sweden and Finland

AP
  00:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0
Thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland were without power on Wednesday after heavy snowfall.
AP
  00:47 UTC+8, 2021-01-14       0
Heavy snowfall lashes Sweden and Finland

A person rides a bicycle on a snow-covered street amid heavy snowfall in Helsinki, Finland on Tuesday.

Thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland were without power on Wednesday after heavy snowfall, and forecasters warned that particularly icy temperatures lay ahead for the Baltic Sea region.

In southwestern Finland, around 4,000 households were without power, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE, with authorities saying that number could rise.

In Sweden, electricity provider Eon said about 3,000 homes were affected and power outages may go on longer than usual because it may be too risky to send out maintenance workers.

The Swedish weather service said the snowfall, which had affected the northern part of Sweden over the past 24 hours, was still taking place. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute reported snow accumulation of up to 60 centimeters in the north.

In Finland, snow blanketed the south, and warnings for poor road conditions have been issued for almost all the south and west.

YLE said the snowfall was expected to decrease and replaced by severe cold, with temperatures dropping to minus 25 degrees Celsius in the south and minus 40 degrees Celsius in the north.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     