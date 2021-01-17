PM to be first Cambodian to receive China's COVID-19 vaccine shot

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday that he will be the first in the country to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm.

On Friday night, Hun Sen announced that he had accepted a donation of 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

He said apart from the donation, the government will continue to seek more vaccine doses for 10 million or up to 13 million people if there is a need to vaccinate up to 80 percent of the country's population.