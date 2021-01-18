After US, Russia to quit Open Skies Treaty

Russia said it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities after the US exit from the pact.

Reuters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty last year “significantly upended the balance of interests of signatory states,” adding that Moscow’s proposals to keep the treaty alive after the US exit have been cold-shouldered by Washington’s allies.

The ministry said that Russia is now launching the relevant procedures to withdraw from the pact “due to the lack of progress in removing the obstacles for the treaty’s functioning in the new conditions.”

The Russian parliament, which ratified the treaty in 2001, will now have to vote to leave it.

The treaty was intended to build trust between Russia and the West by allowing the accord’s more than three dozen signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territories to collect information about military forces and activities.

More than 1,500 flights have been conducted under the treaty, aimed at fostering transparency about military activity and helping monitor arms control and other agreements.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Open Skies Treaty, arguing that Russian violations made it untenable for the United States to remain a party. The US completed its withdrawal from the pact in November last year.

Russia denied breaching the treaty, which came into force in 2002.

The European Union has urged the US to reconsider and called on Russia to stay in the pact and lift flight restrictions, notably over its westernmost Kaliningrad region, which lies between NATO allies Lithuania and Poland.

Russia has argued that the limits on flights over Kaliningrad, which hosts sizable military forces, are permissible under the treaty’s terms, noting that the US has imposed more sweeping restrictions on observation flights over Alaska.

As a condition for staying in the pact after the US pullout, Moscow unsuccessfully sought guarantees from NATO allies that they wouldn’t transfer the data collected during their observation flights over Russia to the United States.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of the Russian parliament, said in televised remarks that Russia could rethink its decision to withdraw if the US decides to return to the treaty, but acknowledged that the prospect looks “utopian.”