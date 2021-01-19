Trump orders assessment of security risks of Chinese-made drones in US fleet

Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing US agencies to prioritize removing Chinese-made drones from American government fleets and to assess any security risks

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing US agencies to prioritize removing Chinese-made drones from American government fleets and to assess any security risks, Reuters reported.

It came about one month after the US Commerce Department blacklisted dozens of other Chinese companies, including drone maker DJI.

In a response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on December 18 that China has urged the US to stop the unjustified crackdown on Chinese enterprises.

"It seriously interferes with the regular scientific and technological exchanges and trade between the two countries, and will cause damage to global production, supply and value chains," said Wang.