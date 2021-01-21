News / World

In Thailand, lese majeste charge over vaccine row

Reuters
  01:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
Thailand's government on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint of lese majeste against a banned opposition politician after he criticized the country's COVID-19 vaccine strategy.
Reuters
  01:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-21       0
In Thailand, lese majeste charge over vaccine row
Reuters

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit

Thailand’s government on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint of lese majeste against a banned opposition politician after he criticized the country’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy.

The move could mark the highest-profile lese majeste case since a wave of anti-government protests emerged last year and extended to criticism of King Maha Vajiralongkorn over accusations of meddling in politics and taking too much power.

The complaint against Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit under Article 112 of the criminal code came two days after he said the government was too reliant on a company owned by the Crown Property Bureau, which is under the king’s personal control, to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Thais.

Lese majeste in Thailand punishes defaming or insulting the king by up to 15 years in prison.

Government officials who filed the complaint said Thanathorn had defamed the monarchy by linking it to the vaccine strategy.

“Thanathorn distorted facts and caused misunderstanding among people,” said Suporn Atthawong, a minister in the prime minister’s office.

“He violated the monarchy, which upset Thai people who love and protect the monarchy.”

The complaint, which also included a cyber crime accusation of uploading false information, came after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha vowed on Tuesday to prosecute “distorted” information about the vaccine strategy.

“The more you discredit or harass me with legal cases, the clearer my suspicions become,” Thanathorn, who was banned from politics for 10 years by a court last year, said in a Facebook post following the government’s complaint.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Dhanadirek said prosecutions were not politically motivated.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Facebook
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     