News / World

Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19

AFP
  09:15 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday that he was infected with the novel coronavirus, but said his symptoms are mild and he feels optimistic.
AFP
  09:15 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19
AFP

Handout picture released by Mexico's Presidency Press Office showing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivering a speech during the inauguration of the new facilities for the National Guard in San Luis Potosi yesterday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday that he was infected with the novel coronavirus, but said his symptoms are mild and he feels optimistic.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already undergoing medical treatment," the 67-year-old said in a message on social media.

"As always, I am optimistic," added the left-wing populist, who is rarely seen wearing a mask in public and has kept up most of his activities during the pandemic.

Lopez Obrador said he would continue to work from the presidential palace and delegated the interior ministry to represent him this week at his daily news conference.

He has previously had heart problems that required him to be admitted to a private hospital in 2013, and has also suffered from hypertension.

Lopez Obrador joins other world leaders including former US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others, who have caught the virus.

Mexico has officially registered more than 1.75 million coronavirus cases and nearly 150,000 deaths — the world's fourth-highest toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexico City has been in a state of maximum alert since mid-December, with more than 90 percent of hospital beds full due to soaring infections, and non-essential activities have been suspended in the capital.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     