House Democrats deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate

Trump is the only US president to have been impeached by the House twice and is set to become the first to face trial after leaving office.
Clerk of the House of Representatives Cheryl Johnson (second right), Representative Jamie Raskin (center) and Acting House Sergeant of Arms Timothy Blodgett (right) proceed to deliver the article of impeachment against former US President Donald Trump to the Senate.

The US House of Representatives on Monday delivered to the Senate a charge that former President Donald Trump incited insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol, setting in motion his second impeachment trial.

Nine House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors in Trump’s trial, accompanied by the clerk of the House and the acting sergeant at arms, carried the charge against Trump to the Senate in a solemn procession across the Capitol.

Wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, they filed through the ornate Capitol Rotunda and into the Senate chamber, following the path that a mob of Trump supporters took on January 6 as they clashed with police.

On arrival in the Senate, the lead House impeachment manager, Representative Jamie Raskin, read out the charge. “Donald John Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States,” he said.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on January 13. But Senate Democrats will need the support of 17 Republicans to convict him in the evenly divided chamber, a steep climb given the continued allegiance to Trump among the Republican Party’s conservative base of voters.

President Joe Biden said on Monday he did not believe there would be enough votes to convict Trump, according to CNN, citing a brief interview with Trump’s Democratic successor.

Capitol Police were scattered along the lawmakers’ route from the House to the Senate, and security around the Capitol remained tight, with roads closed off and barbed wire-topped fencing. Many of the National Guard troops deployed after January 6 had been sent home, but thousands remained.

Trump is the only US president to have been impeached by the House twice and is set to become the first to face trial after leaving office. His term ended last week.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
