News / World

As Europe struggles over shots, Iceland acts

AFP
  00:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0
Iceland has issued its first vaccination certificates to ease international travel for those inoculated against COVID-19 with EU countries still haggling over using such documents.
AFP
  00:52 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0

Iceland has issued its first vaccination certificates to ease international travel for those inoculated against COVID-19, authorities said on Tuesday, with countries of the European Union still haggling over using such documents.

All the 4,800 Icelanders who have received two doses of the vaccine are eligible for the digital certificates, said the health ministry, which has set up a website to handle their distribution.

“The aim to facilitate the movement of people between countries so that the individuals can show a vaccination certificate during border checks and be exempt from border restrictions,” the ministry said.

Iceland, which is not an EU member but is part of the bloc’s Schengen Area, intends to allow most Europeans bearing similar certificates to enter the country.

The Icelandic government now requires all arrivals into the country to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, followed by a 5-6 day quarantine and then a second screening at the end of this isolation period.

However, new rules mean that travelers who provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate won’t need to undergo the screenings or quarantine.

Bickering neighbors

Brussels is still trying to find a consensus between member states about the certificates.

Greece backs the idea to boost its suffering tourism industry. But EU heavyweights France and Germany say it is still premature with so few people vaccinated and uncertainty about whether those who have been inoculated can still pass on the virus.

The European Commission said on Tuesday 11 member states have confirmed that they are using vaccination certificates for those who have had the jab, and seven more states intend to follow. For now, though, the documents do not enable free travel within the EU.

In mid-January, the World Health Organization’s emergency committee came out against certificates, for now.

Icelandic health authorities recognize it is not yet known if those who are infected after vaccination are less likely to transmit the virus or not.

Reykjavik, which has genetically sequenced all of its 6,000 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, has enforced strict measures and last week reported only a handful of new infections among its 365,000 people.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     