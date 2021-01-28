Japan ditches plan to imprison COVID-19 patients refusing hospitalization

A plan to introduce prison sentences for COVID-19 patients in Japan refusing to be hospitalized was abandoned on Thursday by ruling and main opposition parties.

A plan to introduce prison sentences for COVID-19 patients in Japan refusing to be hospitalized was abandoned on Thursday by ruling and main opposition parties following criticism that the punishment was too severe.

The ditched plan involved making a legal revision to an existing law that would have made it possible for prison sentences of up to one year or a fine of up to 1 million yen (US$9,500) to be handed down to COVID-19 patients refusing hospitalization.

A fine of up to 500,000 yen for individuals refusing to comply with health officials' surveys was also being sought by the ruling party.

Hiroshi Moriyama, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, conceded that divisions over the criminal punishments existed within the ruling party with some lawmakers feeling the proposed penalties were excessive.

"We decided to withdraw the plan after asking for a judgment by the prime minister," Moriyama said after meeting with his opposition counterpart, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's Jun Azumi.

CDPJ chief Yukio Edano who had been campaigning for the penalties to be scrapped hailed the decision, saying at a party meeting that it was a "big step forward."

Under a new agreement between the ruling and main opposition party, COVID-19 patients who refuse hospitalization could face fines of up to 500,000 yen, while those who do not comply with health officials' surveys could be fined up to 300,000 yen.