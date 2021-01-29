News / World

Britain's PM criticized for flouting lockdown

AP
  00:12 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations on Thursday that he is not abiding by the country's lockdown rules as he paid an official visit to Scotland.
AP
  00:12 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
Britains PM criticized for flouting lockdown
AFP

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets troops as they set up a vaccination center in the Castlemilk district in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations on Thursday that he is not abiding by the country’s lockdown rules as he visited Scotland to laud the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the United Kingdom.

With a raft of polling showing increased support for Scottish independence from the UK, Johnson’s visit to promote the benefits of the union stands to be overshadowed by the lockdown dispute.

“Mutual co-operation across the UK throughout this pandemic is exactly what the people of Scotland expect and it is what I have been focused on,” Johnson said.

Critics say the prime minister is politicking at a time when the UK is in a strict lockdown as a result of a huge resurgence of the coronavirus cases that Johnson has largely blamed on a new variant first identified around London and southeast England.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described Johnson’s visit as “not essential.” Sturgeon, whose Scottish National Party wants to hold another referendum on independence, is way ahead in polls ahead of a general election in May.

Should the SNP win a clear majority, Sturgeon has said she will look to hold another vote on Scotland’s future.

Johnson, who under the law would have to back a referendum to make it legal, has indicated he won’t, arguing that as recently as 2014 Scotland voted to stay part of the UK by a clear majority.

Sturgeon argues the situation has changed since then because Britain has left the European Union, even though voters in Scotland overwhelmingly backed remaining in the bloc.

Ahead of the visit, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove insisted the prime minister’s visit was “absolutely essential” because Johnson has to ensure that the country’s vaccine rollout is working properly.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     