Major Cabinet reshuffle announced in Myanmar

Myanmar military announced a major Cabinet reshuffle hours after a state of emergency was declared on Monday.

AFP

Under the Cabinet reshuffle, new union ministers were appointed for 11 ministries while 24 deputy ministers were removed from their posts, the military's statement said.

Union Chief Justice and Judges of the Supreme Court of the Union, Chief Justices and Judges of Regional or State High Courts are allowed to remain in office, according to the military's statement.

Members of Anti-Corruption Commission, chairman, vice chairman and members of the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission will also remain in office.

Chairmen and members of the Nay Pyi Taw Council and the Union Civil Service Board will be removed from their posts while a new chairman is appointed for the Union Civil Service Board, the statement said.

The move came after the President's Office declared a state of emergency for one year and the legislative, executive and judicial powers were handed over to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services earlier Monday.

Myanmar leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, regional and state ministers and some central executive committee members of the ruling National League for Democracy were detained by the military in the early hours of Monday.

The military also announced earlier on Monday that the Union Election Commission will be reformed and the electoral process in the parliamentary elections held in November last year will be reviewed in accordance with the law during the state of emergency.

The military has called on the government and the UEC to review the election results, noting that there were some irregularities in the voting process in the previous months.

"When these tasks have been completed in accord with the provisions of the State of Emergency, free and fair multiparty general elections will be held and the assigned duty of the state will be handed over to the winning party meeting norms and standards of democracy," the earlier military statement said.

Myanmar held its multiparty general elections on November 8 last year and the ruling NLD won a majority of seats in both Houses of the Union Parliament.

At present, access to state-run broadcasting channels and telecommunications have resumed after being cut off for some hours across the country earlier Monday.

All local banks will resume their services starting Tuesday, Myanmar Banks Association issued a directive on Monday.