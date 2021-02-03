News / World

Myanmar president, state counsellor to be remanded in detention until Feb. 15

Xinhua
  20:37 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0
Myanmar President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will be remanded in detention until February 15, a National League for Democracy official confirmed Wednesday.
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) and President U Win Myint, Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on March 28, 2018. 

Myanmar President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will be remanded in detention until February 15, a National League for Democracy official confirmed on Wednesday.

The police sued President U Win Myint under the National Disaster Management Law and State Counsellor Suu Kyi under the Export and Import Law, Kyi Toe, an information committee member of the party, said on his social media account.

Police documents which were spread on social media, said President U Win Myint and his family met people on the NLD's campaign trail on September 20 last year ahead of the November general elections, and was charged with breaching COVID-19 related measures under the Natural Disaster Management Law.

Suu Kyi was charged under the Export and Import Law as hand-held radios that were illegally imported and used without permission were found in the search of her residence in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw.

The police requested to a court for detention of the two leaders for 15 days from February 1 to 15, stressing "to question witnesses, request evidence and seek legal counsel" as reasons.

The military and police sides have yet to make any official statement so far.

The NLD posted a statement on its social media page on Wednesday, demanding the release of the detained leaders including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Suu Kyi, acknowledge the results of 2020 general elections and stop any disturbances which are hindering the process of convening the third parliamentary session.

The president and state counsellor were detained by the military, along with other NLD officials early Monday.

The President's Office later declared a one-year state of emergency and the state power was handed over to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, according to the military's statement. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
