US must lift sanctions to revive nuclear deal: Iran

Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday urged the United States to lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to live up to commitments under its nuclear deal with world powers, state TV reported, his first comments on the matter since US President Joe Biden took office.

“If (the US) wants Iran to return to its commitments, it must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification … then we will return to our commitments,” state TV quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying.

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US in 2018 from the deal, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Biden has said he will seek to revive the deal, but insisted that Iran must first reverse its nuclear steps, creating a contest of wills between the nations.

“This is the definitive and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all of the country’s officials are unanimous on this, and no one will deviate from it,” Khamenei said, reiterating Iranian leaders’ previous remarks that the US must ease sanctions before Iran resumes compliance.

Khamenei, 81, has the final say on all matters of state and approved the nuclear deal in 2015.