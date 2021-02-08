News / World

Britain cuts terror risk from severe to substantial

AFP
  00:02 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0
Britain has downgraded its terrorism threat level from "severe" to "substantial," Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Monday.
AFP
  00:02 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0
Britain cuts terror risk from severe to substantial
Reuters

A statue covered with icicles and frozen water on the fountain of Trafalgar Square, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in London, Britain, on Monday.

Britain has downgraded its terrorism threat level from “severe” to “substantial,” Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Monday.

Patel told parliament the decision was made “due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe” between September and November.

The decision was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre on Thursday last week, she added.

The threat level from Northern Ireland-related terror in the British province remained at “severe,” according to the domestic intelligence service, MI5.

JTAC’s membership includes MI5 and its overseas counterpart MI6, and police, and assesses all intelligence relating to terrorism at home and abroad.

“Severe” is the second-highest of five levels and indicates an attack is “highly likely.” “Substantial” indicates an attack is “likely.”

Britain raised the threat level from “substantial” to “severe” at the start of November after a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna and several attacks across France.

The attack in Vienna left four people dead. Police in the Austrian capital said the attack was carried out by a known Islamist extremist who had spent time in prison.

In October, three people were killed in a knife rampage in the southern French city of Nice in an attack the government described as an act of “Islamist terror.”

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     