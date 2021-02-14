Nobel best wishes for New Year from Australian scientist
13:35 UTC+8, 2021-02-14 0
Australian scientist Barry Marshall, acclaimed for his work identifying helicobacter pylori, has delivered his New Year wishes in Chinese on the first day of the Chinese New Year.
The Nobel Prize laureate is also a member of the World Laureates Association and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.
The Nobel Prize laureate is also a member of the World Laureates Association and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.
