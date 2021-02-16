Myanmar police files second charge against Suu Kyi

News / World

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi faces an additional charge of violating the country's National Disaster Law, Reuters reported, citing her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw.
Reuters

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives for an early vote ahead of the November 8 general election in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on October 29, 2020.

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi faces an additional charge of violating the country's National Disaster Law, Reuters reported, citing her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw.

He said Suu Kyi had met with a judge on a video call due to COVID-19 regulations, but lawyers could not attend because they had not been granted power of attorney.

After the military takeover on February 1, Suu Kyi, 75, was detained and later charged with violating the import/export law for having walkie-talkies in her home.

She has been remanded until February 17, when she will likely appear in court by videoconference for a court hearing.

The date of the next court hearing will be March 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

