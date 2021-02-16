News / World

Five dead in new Ebola outbreak in Guinea

Reuters
  21:02 UTC+8, 2021-02-16       0
Guinea has recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and five people have died since the start of a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the southeast of the West African nation.
Reuters
  21:02 UTC+8, 2021-02-16       0
SSI ļʱ
Five dead in new Ebola outbreak in Guinea
Reuters

A health worker enters a tent in an Ebola virus treatment center in Conakry, Guinea on November 17, 2015. 

Guinea has recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and five people have died since the start of a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the southeast of the West African nation, medical authorities said on Tuesday.

Guinea's ministry of health said it has identified 115 contacts of the known cases in the city of Nzerekore in the country's south east and ten in the capital Conakry since the outbreak was confirmed on Sunday.

Unlike the deadliest known outbreak, which tore through West Africa from 2013-16, Guinean authorities have said they are better prepared to stop the spread of the virus.

The Ebola virus causes severe bleeding and organ failure and is spread through contact with body fluids.

The 2013-16 outbreak killed 11,300 people, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

The World Health Organization on Monday warned the outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo represented a regional risk.

Fearing a spread of the disease that could cripple their under-funded health systems which are also battling the coronavirus pandemic, neighbours Ivory Coast, Mali and Sierra Leone said on Monday that they have launched plans to stop any potential spread and reinforced border controls.

The second-deadliest known outbreak was declared over last year in Democratic Republic of Congo, but it recorded a resurgence of the disease on February 7. 

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shen Ke
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     