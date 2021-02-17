News / World

Gunmen kidnap dozens in raid on Nigerian school

AFP
  23:39 UTC+8, 2021-02-17       0
Gunmen believed to be members of a criminal gang stormed a school in central Nigeria, killing one student and kidnapping dozens of pupils, teachers and relatives.
AFP
  23:39 UTC+8, 2021-02-17       0

Gunmen believed to be members of a criminal gang stormed a school in central Nigeria, killing one student and kidnapping dozens of pupils, teachers and relatives, a government official said today.

President Muhammadu Buhari, responding to the latest abduction attack at a Nigerian school, ordered security forces to coordinate a rescue operation.

Forty-two people were seized when gunmen dressed in military uniforms raided the Government Science College in the town of Kagara in Niger state before hauling the kidnap victims into a nearby forest.

Initial reports from a government official and a security source said hundreds of students were snatched from the school, where they were staying in dormitories.

“They kidnapped 42 people from the school. They took away 27 students, along with three teachers. One student was killed. They also kidnapped 12 family members of the teachers,” said Muhammad Sani Idris, spokesman for Niger state’s government.

He said 650 students had been in the school when it was attacked late on Tuesday.

Heavily-armed gangs known locally as “bandits” in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom and raping and pillaging.

President Buhari, 78, condemned the abduction and ordered security forces to coordinate an operation to rescue the students.

“The President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives,” presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said.

The region is increasingly a hub for criminal gangs who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and torching homes.

The gangs are largely driven by financial motives and have no known ideological leanings. But there is growing concern they are being infiltrated by jihadists from the northeast who are waging a decade-old insurgency to establish an Islamic state.

Source: AFP   Editor: Lin Lixin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     