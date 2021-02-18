News / World

US to pay over US$200m in assessed and current obligations to WHO

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2021-02-18
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States intends to pay over US$200 million in assessed and current obligations to the World Health Organization by the end of this month.

"This is a key step forward in fulfilling our financial obligations as a WHO member," Blinken said in his remarks to a virtue UN Security Council briefing on COVID-19.

"It reflects our renewed commitment to ensuring the WHO has the support it needs to lead the global response to the pandemic, even as we work to reform it for the future," he added.

Accusing the WHO of mishandling the pandemic, the previous Donald Trump administration last year announced US withdrawal from the organization and redirected its funding for the body to other UN assessments, which led to criticisms at home and abroad.

President Joe Biden, on his first day in office, reversed his predecessor's decision of withdrawing from the WHO.

