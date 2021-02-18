News / World

Freezing locals step up to save sea turtles

AP
  00:10 UTC+8, 2021-02-19       0
Residents who lack heat or basic amenities in their own homes due to the unusual snowstorm, have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center.
AP
  00:10 UTC+8, 2021-02-19       0
Freezing locals step up to save sea turtles
Reuters

A nurse shows a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Santo Tomas Hospital, in Panama City, Panama on Wednesday.

Residents, some of whom lack heat or basic amenities in their own homes due to the unusually chilly weather, have been rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles and taking them to a convention center in a South Texas resort town.

“Every 15 minutes or less there’s another truck or SUV that pulls up,” said Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.

He said sometimes local people bring one or two sea turtles, sometimes more: “We had trailers full yesterday coming in that had 80, 100, 50.”

The South Padre Island Convention Center started pitching in Monday when its neighbor, Sea Turtle, could no longer handle the number of sea turtles being dropped off, and their mostly outdoor operation had lost power due to the unusual snowstorm sweeping across the state.

Caum said the convention center didn’t have power or water early on Wednesday.

He said the center “collected” more than 3,500 sea turtles so far.

Caum added that with another cold front approaching, they don’t know when they’ll be able to return the sea turtles to the water.

He said it might be on Saturday when temperatures are expected to be above 15 degrees Celsius.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     