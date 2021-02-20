News / World

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

AFP
  08:32 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, her publicist told AFP on Friday.
AFP
  08:32 UTC+8, 2021-02-20       0
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
AFP

In this file photo US media personality Kim Kardashian (left) and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. 

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, her publicist told AFP on Friday.

The mega-celebrity couple's divorce proceedings come just weeks after US media reported the pair were living separately and going through counseling dealing with "regular relationship issues."

Celebrity gossip site TMZ — which broke the news on Friday — said the separation was "as amicable as a divorce can be."

Kardashian, 40, is asking for joint custody of the couple's four children, it added, with her lawyer Laura Wasser reportedly handing in the divorce papers on Friday.

Kardashian's publicist confirmed the divorce filing but did not provide further details.

The pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly became one of the world's most instantly recognizable couples.

But their union has been dogged for months by reports in the gossip press that their marriage was on the rocks as West has battled with mental health issues and launched an improbable and controversial foray into US politics.

West, 43, has opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder.

In July last year the mercurial entertainment mogul launched a bid for the US presidency with a rambling speech during which he revealed he had wanted to abort his daughter, and broke down in tears.

He also posted a series of tweets, later deleted, that accused his wife and mother-in-law of trying to lock him up, and suggested he was seeking a divorce.

'Compassion and empathy'

Kardashian called on the media and public to show "compassion and empathy" following her husband's erratic behavior.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," Kardashian said in her lengthy Instagram post in July.

The couple have four children: 7-year-old daughter North, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and 21-month-old son Psalm.

Aside from family visits, West has been living at his sprawling ranch in Wyoming in recent months, while Kardashian and the children stayed in California.

It would be the first divorce for West and the third for Kardashian, who came to fame with the US reality TV series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which followed the lives of her family members in Los Angeles.

Chicago-raised rapper and record producer West has won 21 Grammys. He burst onto the rap scene on his production chops, before delivering a string of critically acclaimed studio albums, selling over 20 million copies.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     