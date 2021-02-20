Russia reports first human cases of bird flu
21:51 UTC+8, 2021-02-20 0
Seven workers at a poultry plant were infected with a bird flu virus in Russia, reported TASS news agency.
21:51 UTC+8, 2021-02-20 0
Seven workers at a poultry plant were infected with a bird flu virus in Russia, reported TASS news agency.
These were reported to be the first cases of bird flu being passed to humans from birds in Russia, but there is no sign of transmission between humans so far.
Russia has reported the case to the World Health Organization.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports