News / World

United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

AFP
  11:06 UTC+8, 2021-02-21       0
A United Airlines flight with more than 200 people on board made a safe emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after a right engine explosion in the air. 
AFP
  11:06 UTC+8, 2021-02-21       0
United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city
AFP

Police tape blocks a street where debris fallen from a United Airlines airplane's engine lay scattered through the neighborhood of Broomfield, outside Denver, Colorado, on February 20, 2021. A United Airlines flight suffered a fiery engine failure February 20, shortly after taking off from Denver on its way to Hawaii, dropping massive debris on a residential area before a safe emergency landing, officials said.

A United Airlines flight suffered a fiery engine failure Saturday shortly after taking off from Denver on its way to Hawaii, dropping massive debris on a residential area before a safe emergency landing, officials said.

"Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution," United said on Twitter.

"There are no reported injuries onboard," it added.

The safe landing came despite the failed engine, images of which were captured and posted on Twitter.

A video shot from inside the plane showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200, its cover entirely missing as the aircraft flew over a barren landscape.

"I can honestly say I thought we were going to die at one point — because we started dropping altitude right after the explosion," passenger David Delucia, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told The Denver Post.

"I grabbed my wife's hand and said, 'We're done.'"

Delucia said his stepdaughter posted the online video, which was shot by another passenger.

Meanwhile, residents in the Denver suburb of Broomfield found large pieces of the plane scattered around their community, including a giant circular piece of metal that landed in a yard.

Kirby Klements, whose lawn the giant ring landed on, told CNN that "it was a little overwhelming."

"It landed square on top of my truck and fell off," he said, reporting that a separate large piece of debris had put a five-foot (1.5-meter) hole in a neighbor's roof.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was "aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," adding that the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board would be investigating the incident.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     