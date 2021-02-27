News / World

US House passes US$1.9t COVID relief plan, Senate next

AFP
  15:50 UTC+8, 2021-02-27       0
The US House passed an enormous US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday.
AFP
  15:50 UTC+8, 2021-02-27       0
US House passes US$1.9t COVID relief plan, Senate next
AFP

Betty Van Putten (right) moves in to kiss her husband, Stan Van Putten, through a hug tent at the Crossroads Senior Living community on February 26, 2021, in Lakewood, Colorado. 

The US House passed an enormous US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday, hailed by Democrats as a critical step in funneling new funding toward vaccinations, overburdened local governments, and millions of families devastated by the pandemic.

Four days after the COVID-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 in the United States, the sprawling measure backed by President Joe Biden and described by Democrats as a moral imperative now heads to the Senate for consideration next week.

The bill, which cleared the House on a party-line vote of 219 to 212, includes a provision to raise the minimum wage to US$15 an hour, but due to a Senate ruling the language will be stripped out of the final version.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     