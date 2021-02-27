News / World

WHO calls for more help for developing countries to access COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-02-27       0
The World Health Organization called on countries and manufacturers on Friday to provide more help for developing countries to access COVID-19 vaccines against the pandemic.
Xinhua
  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-02-27       0

The World Health Organization called on countries and manufacturers on Friday to provide more help for developing countries to access COVID-19 vaccines against the pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that multiple steps should be taken to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines, including technology transfer, voluntary licensing and temporary waiver of intellectual property, so as to increase coverage of vaccine or immunization.

"I hope we will make the right choices," he said.

"We can't beat COVID without vaccine equity. Our world will not recover fast enough, without vaccine equity. This is clear," the WHO chief said, adding that sharing the vaccine is actually the best way to bring lives and livelihoods back to normal, and that it is in the interest of all countries to cooperate.

Despite repeated urging by the WHO and other United Nations agencies for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, which includes a provision for a waiver of intellectual property on the vaccines, the world has seemed to lack cooperation and even shown serious resistance regarding vaccine equity, the WHO chief said.

Also on Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution calling for improved access to COVID-19 vaccines in conflict-hit or impoverished regions.

"I'm glad the UN Security Council has voted in favor of vaccine equity. And at the same time, if we're going to take practical solutions, then waiver of intellectual property should be taken seriously," the WHO chief said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     