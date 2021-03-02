News / World

Leave past behind us, S. Korea leader urges Japan

AP
  01:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that his government is eager for talks with Japan to improve relations following years of feuding over historical grievances.
AP
  01:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
Leave past behind us, S. Korea leader urges Japan
AFP

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule of Korea, in Seoul on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that his government is eager for talks with Japan to improve relations following years of bitter feuding over historical grievances, adding that those unresolved issues should not stand in the way of developing “future-oriented” ties.

“There have been times where issues of the past weren’t separated from those of the future and became intermingled with each other. This has impeded forward-looking development,” Moon said in a nationally televised speech commemorating the anniversary of a 1919 Korean uprising against Japanese colonial rule.

“The Korean government is always ready to sit down and have talks with the Japanese government,” he said.

South Korea and Japan have been struggling to repair relations that sank to their lowest point in decades in 2019 following South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to pay reparations to Koreans who were forced to work in their factories during World War II. Those rulings led to further tensions over trade when Japan put export controls on chemicals vital to South Korea’s semi-conductor industry.

Another sticking point in relations is the issue of Korean women who were sexually enslaved by Japan’s wartime military, with survivors denouncing the Japanese government for refusing to accept legal responsibility for their slavery.

Japan insists all compensation issues were settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing relations and it has reacted angrily to South Korean court rulings.

There is a risk for further deterioration of the relationship if South Korean courts eventually order the liquidation of local assets of Japanese companies that refuse to compensate forced laborers.

While Moon said Seoul will continue to support victims of Japanese wartime atrocities, he stressed the countries “must not let the past hold us back.”

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     