Unbelievably hard to quit royal life: Prince Harry

Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife Meghan.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said. “Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”

“But at least we have each other,” he added, in a clip from the interview special.

Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments. She died in 1997 in a car crash.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles.

They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is African American. It was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will not be returning to royal duties and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family.

The pair verified “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.”